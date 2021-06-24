Debbie Kay Asbrock

Debbie Asbrock, age 66 of Smyrna, died Tuesday June 22, 2021. She  was born in Hobbs, New Mexico to the late W.L. and Anna Mae Page. She is preceded in death by her husband, William C. Asbrock; a brother, Mike Page and a sister, Jody Mason.

She is surived by her children, Misty Simms and Husband Kirk of Christiana, Rusty Shearer and wife Michelle of Smyrna; stepchildren, Tony Asbrock and wife Michael of Murfreesboro, Jeremy Asbrock and wife Hannah of Nashville; grandchildren, Ian and Connor Asbrock, Rory Asbrock, Kaylie Shearer, Colby Bell, Cianna Shearer, Cammie Shearer, Shelby Simms, Megan Null, Morgan Simms, Bailey McMillon and Kirk Simms Jr.; ten-plus great-grandchildren; sisters, Sherry Logan and husband Keith of New Mexico, Jackie Frizzell of New Mexico, Angie Schanubert and husband Mark of New Mexico; and a brother, Mark Page and Wife Joann of Texas

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM with funeral to follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 26, 2021, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel. She will be buried on Tuesday June 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery next to her late husband.


