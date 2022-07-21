OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Tome Shireman

William “Bill” Tome Shireman was born on July 17, 1937, and passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 after 85 years on this Earth.

Our father was first and foremost a proclaimed follower of Jesus Christ.

He loved many styles of music including performing in the Music City Barbershop chorus for over 30 years.

Bill served many years in the Navy and retired from the Army National Guard and always stood so proud when he wore that uniform.

He had a kind and generous heart to all, even strangers that had their meal paid for unknowingly. He loved all his children, but he had a special place in his heart for his many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by wife Gloria N Shireman; daughter, Rose Ann Livelsberger

Survived by children: Michael Livelsberger, William T. Shireman Jr. (Jody), Michael F. Shireman, Tracy L. Jenkins (Mike), Kelli L. Binkley, Virginia S. Wilcox (Paul), Tara D. McCallum (Phillip) and Adam T. Shireman (Gina); brother, Charles Shireman; and sister, Bert Horse; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren

Arrangements are as follows: Visitation, Friday, July 22, 2022, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211

Services are Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 316 Mayfield Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167. Graveside dedication and burial to follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

