3 Persons of Interest in Theft Cases at Murfreesboro Stores

Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in theft cases at Lowe’s and Target on Old Fort Pkwy over the weekend.

Nearly $1,000 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from Lowe’s on July 16. The same day, a Dyson vacuum and iRobot vacuum, worth $1,099.99, were stolen from Target.

Detectives would like to question the two men and the woman to see if they had any involvement in the thefts. A white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was used as the getaway vehicle in the two incidents.

If you know these individuals, contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.

