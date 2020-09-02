Mrs. Wanda Ann Fly Billingsley, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born in Maury Co., TN to the late William Claude and Gladys Thomas Fly. Mrs. Billingsley was the Salutatorian of the 1948 graduating class of Central High School in Columbia, TN. She and her husband worked at Pigg & Parsons in Columbia before opening Billingsley Apparel for Men in Murfreesboro. They owned and operated their store together for 27 years. Mrs. Billingsley was a faithful member of Kingwood Church of Christ.

Mrs. Billingsley is survived by her husband of 68 years, Adron Billingsley; daughters, Donna Kay Bacone and her husband Gene of Murfreesboro and Lori Kathleen Porter and her husband Jerry of Morristown, TN; son-in-law, David Dalton of Murfreesboro; grandsons, Noah Thompson and Jordan Peek; sister, Mary Ellen Hill of Columbia, TN; brother, Bill Fly and his wife Sue of Williamsport, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lea Ann Billingsley Dalton.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Kingwood Church of Christ Mission Fund, 115 MTCS Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 Allied Dr, Nashville, TN 37211.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:30pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:30pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Doug Hutchins will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

