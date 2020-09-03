Rutherford County Schools

The Richard Siegel Foundation recently approved scholarships in the amount of $72,500 for graduating seniors of Rutherford County and another $110,142 for grant requests benefiting Rutherford County Schools.

More than $51,500 of the grant will go directly to schools, which submitted grant proposals in the summer for various projects. Those schools are Buchanan Elementary, Christiana Elementary, David Youree Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Whitworth-Buchanan Middle, Riverdale High, Rockvale High and Siegel High schools.

The remaining $58,546 in grant money will be donated to organizations that benefit the children of Rutherford County Schools.