OBITUARY: Wade Chumley

Wade Chumley, age 80, of Murfreesboro, passed away on February 23, 2024 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was a native of Claybourne Co., KY but resided most of his life in Rutherford County where he worked in Construction.

Wade was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Chumley and Dorothy Brantley Shaffer; sisters, Claudetta Wingerter and Loretta Corzatt.

He is survived by his son, Daryl (Marianne) Chumley; grandchildren, Kenneth (Lacey) Chumley, Tate (Julie) Chumley and Garrett Chumley; and great-grandchild, Jayden Chumley.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow after visitation at 6:00 PM with Bill Robertson officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

