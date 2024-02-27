OBITUARY: Emily Bell Farmer

Emily Bell Farmer, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, February 23, 2024.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Ed Bell and Sara McGuire Bell McKneely. Mrs. Farmer was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Donnie Farmer.

Mrs. Farmer is survived by her husband Thomas D. “Tom” Farmer; daughter, Lee Farmer Jones; son Eddie Farmer all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Sara Nunnery, Thomas, Adeline, John Thomas, and Ben Farmer; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan Graham, Jean Grigsby, and Linda Bryan.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday following the visitation with Pastor Chris Warren officiating. Burial will follow in the Wards Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Farmer was in the insurance business for 35 years along with her husband Tom. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 65 years. Mrs. Farmer was a member of the Insurance Women of Middle Tennessee for 65 years. She was a tennis enthusiast and was a member of USTA and many other tennis organizations. Mrs. Farmer loved her husband, her family, and friends. She will missed by all who knew her.

An online guestbook for the Farmer Family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/