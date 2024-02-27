MTSU Alumnus Secures $18K-plus AV Equipment Donation for Media and Entertainment

A Middle Tennessee State University alumnus representing a global entertainment technology company recently donated lighting equipment worth more than $18,000 to the College of Media and Entertainment to help train students properly set up stage and studio productions.

MTSU alumnus Shane Smith, director of technology at LMG Inc. in Florida, a global touring and entertainment provider, coordinated with Michael Forbes, director of technical systems for the Department of Media Arts, on securing the donation of more than 70 pieces of audiovisual equipment that includes LED, strobe, and color mixing capabilities.

“Through working with Mike, I learned about a need for some moving light equipment to assist in furthering the education of their students,” Smith said. “We were fortunate to be able to donate some equipment that we hope will contribute to the teaching and education of the next generation of media and entertainment students.”

Moving light equipment is standard high-tech equipment in the live entertainment industry used to illuminate stage and studio productions by applying light programming and design to create a concert-feel environment.

Located in Studio 1 in the Bragg Media and Entertainment Building, the donated LMG equipment is already being used by media arts students for TV shows, promotional videos for athletics, and other live events.

“This gift also allows our students to learn lighting programming and design for concerts and other programming,” said Forbes. “We’re equipping students to be able to do these tours and concerts with the skill sets and tools they need. The more skills we can give them and the more troubleshooting knowledge they have, the more prepared they’ll be.”

According to Forbes, the partnership with LMG began when former Department Chair Billy Pittard contacted LMG about lighting equipment for the college. LMG has “supported some of the world’s largest specialty events over the last four decades,” offering state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and technical solutions ranging from virtual studios to concert tours.

“At LMG, we value education. Partnering with MTSU and their College of Media and Entertainment has been a pleasure,” said Smith. “As an alumnus of MTSU, I contribute much of my career success in the live events industry to my time at MTSU and what I learned while a student there.

“I look forward to seeing the creative ways that MTSU will use this new lighting equipment and hope to work with some MTSU graduates in the future.”

MTSU’s Department of Media Arts is the largest, longest running, and most comprehensive program for creative media production in the state and the region. The Media Arts Program offers electronic or digital media, including video, TV, live event production, filmmaking, animation, interactive media, photography, and media management.

The program has prepared students for various careers in the live event and entertainment industries. Recent graduates have toured with celebrities like Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and more.