Coming to Max in March 2024



Max announces programming coming to the platform this March, 2024 including the debut of the HBO Original limited series THE REGIME (3/3)

Here is what is coming to Max this March 2024

March 1

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

March 3

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

March 4

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 5

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)

March 6

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)

March 7

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)

March 8

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy’s Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024)

March 11

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)

March 12

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)

March 13

Vacation (2015)

March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original)

March 15

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)

March 16

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)

March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

March 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 21

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)

March 23

Design Goals (Magnolia Network)

March 25

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)

March 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

March 28

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)

March 30

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)

Bleacher Report Live Sports in March:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game

This March, for the first time, Max will stream all the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship live games and studio coverage airing on TBS, TNT and truTV — including the NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals and Men’s National Championship.

The FIA World Endurance Championship has extended its broadcast coverage with Max, which will show every round of the 2024 season including the 24 Hours of Le Mans for U.S. subscribers. Max will be the streaming home of the Official Prologue from Qatar, which marks the start of the new season on February 24, with Qatar 1812Km streaming on March 2.

Additional live sports coverage on the B/R Sports Add-On will include:

March 2

Road Cycling (Men & Women): Strade Bianche

March 3

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings, 3:30 p.m.

March 4

Road Cycling (Men): Tirreno–Adriatico (through March 10)

March 5

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): GP Monseré (Coupe de Belgique)

March 6

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche*, 9:30 p.m.

March 7

NBA: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

March 10

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 p.m.

NHL: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m.

March 12

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): Ronde van Drenthe

March 13

NHL: Los Angeles Kings* at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

March 14

NBA: Phoenix Suns* at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): Milano–Torino

March 15

Road Cycling (Men): Danilith Nokere Koerse

March 16

Road Cycling (Men): GP de Denain – Porte du Hainaut (Coupe de France)

Road Cycling (Men): Milano–Sanremo

March 17

NHL: New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 1 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights, 3:30 p.m.

Road Cycling (Women): Trofeo Binda

Road Cycling (Men): Koksijde Classic

March 19

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA First Four (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Men): Cholet Pays de Loire (Coupe de France)

March 20

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA First Four (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

March 21

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA First Round (Schedule TBA)

March 22

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA First Round (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Men): Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne

March 23

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA Second Round (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Women): Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne

March 24

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA Second Round (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins* at Colorado Avalanche, 2 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): E3 Saxo Classic

March 26

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers* at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

March 27

NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m.

March 28

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA Sweet 16 (Schedule TBA)

March 29

College Basketball: Men’s NCAA Sweet 16 (Schedule TBA)

March 30

College Basketball: Men’s Elite 8 (Schedule TBA)

March 31

College Basketball: Men’s Elite 8 (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks, 3:30 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market