OBITUARY: Velva June Turner

Velva June Turner, age 82, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Linda Shannon; sisters, Vergie, Veness, Veachel, Vircie, Vonlee, and Verdie; brothers, Lonnie, Lonnal, Lloyd, Leamon, and Phill.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Turner and his wife Kim, Phillip Turner; grandchildren, Amanda, Christy, Linda Morton and her husband Andrew, Chad Turner; great-grandchildren, Vivian, Nora, Eva, Galen, Apollo; sister, Vinadean; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

Velva grew up in the mountains of East Tennessee. She married into a military family which allowed her to travel and live all over the world, including Japan and Germany. Mrs. Velva loved Jesus and her family and friends.

A private memorial gathering will be held for the family. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/