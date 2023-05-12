OBITUARY: Doyle Gene Kermicle

Mr. Doyle Gene Kermicle, age 92, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 peacefully at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Olney, IL to the late Gene and Noma Hall Kermicle.

Mr. Kermicle grew up farming and stayed ahead of the curve technologically his whole life. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Kermicle earned two master’s degrees one in Social Work from UT and his second in Theological Studies from Vanderbilt University. He then worked as a therapist for The Guidance Center before going into private practice.

He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Murfreesboro. Mr. Kermicle and his wife loved to travel. Together, they experienced Canada, Mexico, Portugal, Italy, and many National Parks.

Mr. Kermicle is survived by his wife, Meredith Kermicle; children, Doylene Knapper and her husband Charles, Danny Kermicle and his wife Kathy, Denise Parker and her husband Marty, Donna Dillaha and her husband Gary, and Carney Kermicle; brother, James Kermicle and his wife Margaret; sister, Marilyn Bromm and her husband Ralph; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and feline companions, Kashi and Lulabelle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Kermicle.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

