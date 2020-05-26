Thomas “Tommy” Joseph Holland, age 45, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was a native of Murfreesboro. Tommy volunteered at Greenhouse Ministries. He enjoyed video games and hanging out with his friends. Tommy listened to all kinds of music and enjoyed art.

Tommy is survived by his mother, Barbara Bowman; uncle, James Thomas Harris and his wife Mary Lee; aunt, Marie Eubanks and her husband Glen; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, David Lee Holland, Sr., and brother, David Lee Holland, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am at Evergreen Cemetery. Burial of Tommy’s cremated remain will take place Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00am in Evergreen Cemetery.

