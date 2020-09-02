Selestina “Tina” Thomas, age 55 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Sunday at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of St. Clair Shores, Michigan and the daughter of the late Albert Alley and Freda Mullett who survives her.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Kristin Isabell and husband Daniel of Murfreesboro; grandson, Elias Isabell; brothers, Larry David Alley and wife Lori of St. Clair Shores, MI and Bill Alley and wife Betty of Portland, TN; one nephew and one niece and a host of other loving family and friends.

Tina was a member of the Christian faith and she retired from General Motors.

Visitation with the Thomas family will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

