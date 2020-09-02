Lester Darrell Baker, age 53 of Smyrna. He was a native of Tennessee and was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Claudine Shepherd Baker. Mr. Baker was a member of Lakeshore Christian Church and was a Truck Driver for XPO Logistics.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melanie Baker; children, Joshua Baker and wife Alyssa of Lebanon, Jessica Jones of Smyrna; grandchildren, Paisley Jones, Ace Jones and Sadie Belle Baker.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will be 2:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with Randy Cordell officiating Burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury. www.woodfinchapel.com