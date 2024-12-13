OBITUARY: Timothy Vernon Haynes

Timothy Vernon Haynes, age 66 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

He was born April 4, 1958, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Vernon and Mary Annie Cooper Haynes.

Also preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Haynes and James Haynes.

He is survived by his loving sons, Dewayne Haynes; James ”Mikey” (Michelle) Haynes; Justin (Alecia) Haynes; grandchildren, Christopher Haynes; Austin Haynes; Tatum Haynes; Everitt Haynes; Grayson Haynes; Harper Haynes; siblings, Kathy Leone; and Mark Haynes.

Timothy is the owner of Timothy Haynes Well Drilling for 50 years, he was a 4th generation well digger who served Rutherford and surrounding counties for their water well needs which will be carried on by his loving sons. He loved his family dearly.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 2024, from 4 pm – 8 pm. Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 10 am. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

