OBITUARY: Christopher ‘Chris’ Dale Crumley

Christopher “Chris” Dale Crumley, 56, peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and friends after a courageous and heroic battle with lung cancer.

Chris was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated from Madison High School Class of 1986. After graduation, Chris joined the United States Marines and honorably served in Operation Desert Storm. After his discharge from the Marines, Chris joined the Tennessee Air National Guard 118th Wing based in Nashville, Tennessee where he held the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Chris was a founding member of his National Air Guard unit and was a very honored and revered mentor and friend to many airmen and has left a legacy of excellence behind for others to follow. Chris was known for his calm and steady demeanor and steadfast loyalty to God, country, family, and friends. Chris will be missed by all whose lives were forever changed by his love and dedication.

Chris, an avid bowler since high school, is a two-time winner of the Pepsi US Bowling Congress Youth Championships and has had three 300USBC games and four 800 USBC series from 1994 to 2005. Bowling led Chris to find the love of his life in a fellow bowler. Chris and Stephanie met at Hermitage Lanes 21 years ago and have been married 18 fabulous years. Together they have two wonderful and devoted children, Lily and Baylor as well as their loving and devoted dog, Bella. As a proud dad, one of Chris’s favorite pastimes was attending Lily’s softball games and Baylor’s baseball games. Chris was also an avid Tennessee Vols football fan.

Chris is survived by his wife Stephanie Crumley, daughter Lily Crumley, son Baylor Steelman, mother and stepfather Carolyn and Kevin Lathrope, sister Sharon Schutz, niece Lindsay (Tommy) Norris, great niece and nephew Heidi and Layne Norris, and mother-in-law Susan Campbell. He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie Crumley, paternal grandmother Lillie Crumley, and maternal grandparents Vernon and Arthur Griffin.

Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a Celebration of Life and military honors to follow at 4:00 PM with Chaplain Lt. Col. Rob Dunbar, Tennessee National Guard 118th Wing officiating. Visitation and service will be at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, TN.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Chris at Wounded Warrior Project-Donate. Online donation acknowledgments can be sent to Stephanie Crumley at the funeral chapel address, 203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167.

Honorary pallbearers include Tennessee National Guard 118th Wing, and family friend Jeff Frusha.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patel and the entire ICU team at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center for their excellent care in Chris’s final days and a very special thanks to Rosalyn, Dean, Haley, and Jared for going above and beyond for Chris and the entire family.

