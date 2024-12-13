OBITUARY: Patricia A. Fisher

Patricia A. Fisher, age 83 of Rockvale, TN and formerly of Meadville passed away Monday, December 9, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN.

She was born in Meadville on December 18, 1940, a daughter of Hubert B. and Rosalind (Lahr) Fisher.

She was a 1958 graduate of Meadville High School and a 1963 graduate of Allegheny College where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

She was employed at Sterling Winthrop Labs in Albany, NY.

Pat grew up at Stone United Methodist Church before leaving the area in 1963 after college.

She enjoyed classical music, painting, and traveling to London and York.

She is survived by a brother, Douglas E. Fisher, and his wife Sally, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard H. Fisher.

Family and friends will be received at ROSE AND WAID FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. 581 CHESTNUT ST. MEADVILLE on Monday 12-16-24 from 10:00-12:00 PM. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Meadville, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.roseandwaidfh.com

