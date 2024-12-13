OBITUARY: Jack Mattison Riddle Jr.

Jack Mattison Riddle, Jr, age 74, passed away on December 9, 2024 at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital.

He was born in Charleston, SC and a resident of Rutherford Co.

Jack served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He also worked for many years as a heavy equipment mechanic for Charleston Water System.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Mattison Riddle, Sr. and Thelma Elizabeth Woodard Riddle; sister, Lynn Cochran; and brother, William Riddle.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Meadows Riddle; son, Jack (Tina) Mattison Riddle III; brother, Edward Lawson Riddle; sister, Diane Hatfield; grandchildren, Jacob (Kodi) Mattison Riddle, LJ Craven and Thomas Craven; and great-grandchildren, Jack Craven and Caysen Craven.

Visitation with the family will be from 9:00-11:00 AM, December 19, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 1:00 PM in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors on December 19, 2024.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

