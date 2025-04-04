Marco’s Pizza Offers Special Deal During March Madness

On April 7, pizza and basketball fans can score big with 50% off all Marco’s Pizza menu-priced pizzas* during the March Madness final because the only thing better than the game is an authentic, fresh slice at half the price.

And the deal doesn’t end when the game does – it’ll be available all week long (until 4/13) as part of Marco’s Pizza’s Customer Appreciation Week.

Plus, for those craving a pizza-inspired twist on a handheld favorite, this National Burrito Day (4/4), Marco’s is serving up delicious fully loaded Pizzoli featuring savory high-quality meats and melty cheeses rolled up in fresh house-made dough. Any of the 4 Pizzoli varieties are available for $5 each from the Marco’s More Menu** when spending $7.99, and are perfect for [slam] dunking into any one of Marco’s sauce cups.

*Limited time only. Check www.marcos.com for prices and to receive the promo code for a discount. Pricing and participation may vary.

**MINIMUM SPEND AND TIERED PRICES HIGHER AT CERTAIN LOCATIONS.

ꝉUse code MOREMENU. Valid on the Marco’s More Menu only with minimum $7.99 spend (min. $8.99 spend required at some locations – use code GETMORE). For a limited time at participating stores. Order must include all required items. Not valid on catering, with other offers or discounts, or through 3rd-party delivery apps. Price, product availability, and delivery fee may vary. Lowest price of menu or MMM tier price prevails. Other restrictions may apply. See store or marcos.com.

