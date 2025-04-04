‘Iconic Women of Music’ Coming to Murfreesboro

Get ready for a spectacular celebration of music as Rae Radick brings her electrifying show, Iconic Women of Music, to stages across the nation in 2025. This high-energy, multigenerational performance honors legendary women who have shaped the music industry, showcasing timeless hits from Dolly Parton, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Shania Twain, Janis Joplin, and many more. Packed with power, soul, unforgettable energy, and dazzling costumes, Radick’s show promises to be an experience like no other.

Known for her dynamic stage presence and breathtaking vocal range, Rae Radick has spent over 15 years captivating audiences as a singer-songwriter. Her journey spans from her roots in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to the heart of New York City, and now to Nashville, where she resides and tours nationally. Her unique style, which she describes as a “Retro-glam fusion of country and pop,” blends pop and country influences to create a sound that’s authentically hers.

Radick’s credentials include opening for Grammy Award-winning artist Miranda Lambert, Phil Vassar, Brett Young, Maddie & Tae, and Bret Michaels. She has graced iconic venues like the Palladium Theater in Times Square, Shea Stadium, Capitol Theater, and the Queen Mary in San Diego, and performed at festivals, including the Citadel Country Spirit Music Festival. Among her favorite performances is a memorable night with a 90-piece orchestra at the Riviera Theater in Buffalo, NY.

Now, she takes her passion to the next level with Iconic Women of Music, a dazzling tribute to the women who inspire her and millions of others. Packed with crowd-pleasing hits and unforgettable moments, Rae’s show brings audiences together in celebration of the voices that defined generations.

Upcoming Shows in 2025

April 4th | 7:30 PM – Hop Springs – Murfreesboro, TN

May 2nd | 7:30 PM – The Mulehouse – Columbia, TN

May 11th | 7:30 PM – City Winery – Nashville, TN

June 5th | 7:00 PM – Broadway Theatre of Pitman – Pitman, NJ

June 27th | 6:30 PM – Ferus Artisan Ales – Trussville, AL

July 11th | 6:30 PM – Main Street Live – McMinnville, TN

September 12th | 8:00 PM – Newtown Theater – Newtown, PA

