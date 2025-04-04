OBITUARY: Calvin Tanksley

Mr Calvin Tanksley, age 69 passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Nashville, TN.

There are no services at this time.

Please keep the Tanksley Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn 37087 (615) 444-4558

Send flowers to the service of Calvin Tanksley