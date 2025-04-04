Smyrna Senior Center Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend

The Senior Activity Center of Smyrna is having an indoor/outdoor yard sale, rain or shine, at their location at 100 Raikes Street on April 3 through 5, 2025. The organization has been doing the sale for years, but in 2016 they turned it into a three-day event. Many people save up items to donate to the event, and they fill up onsite storage then put everything out by category for easy access for customers.

“We’ve had so many great items donated including antique furniture, glassware, silver, china, clothes, books, toys, linens and more,” said Fran Dunne, Executive Director, Senior Activity Center of Smyrna.

There will be food on site each day. On Thursday, Front Street Pub sold burgers. Moe’s Southwest Grill will come on Friday with tacos, chips and salsa. And on Saturday, Kinfolk’s BBQ will be on hand selling pork and chicken sliders and wings.

Funds from the sale help the center cover operating expenses, since they are a 501(c)3 organization that receives no government funding. Their goal for 2025 is $16,001, which is $1 more than what they made last year.

Established in 1971, meetings began at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Membership grew over the years, then in 1978 land was leased from Rutherford County near the Old Rock School to build the original Senior Center facility.

Constructed by students from Smyrna High School from materials donated by local businesses, churches, and individuals, two additions later, the property was signed over to the Senior Center by Rutherford County in 1998.

The name was changed in 2018 to better reflect the organization’s mission, and in 2021, they celebrated 50 years.

“In 2023, we kicked off our Capital Campaign, ‘Building on the Legacy,’ to raise funds for a new, larger, state-of-the-art Senior Activity Center,” explains their website.

Senior Activity Center in Smyrna offers art classes, bingo, card games, Mahjong, and many different exercise classes. They also offer trips both in North America and Europe.

Hours are 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

