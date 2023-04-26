OBITUARY: Thomas Lemuel Ralls

Thomas Lemuel Ralls passed away too soon on April 21, 2023 at his home in Smyrna, TN. He was 35 years old, and was born on June 23, 1987.

He is survived by his mother and father Tammy and Rusty Ralls, his sister Candace (Chad) Gandy, and his brother William (Nicole) Ralls. He is remembered by his Aunt Delana and late Uncle Bill Cheatham, his Aunt Becky and Uncle Owen Cheatham, his Aunt Carole and Uncle Steve Shelton, his Aunt Marsha Phillips, and many beloved cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clara and Willie Cheatham, and Jean and Johnny Ralls. He had a very special place in his heart for his nephew Lincoln, niece Eden, and late nephew Samuel Ralls.

Thomas was born in Nashville, TN, grew up in Smyrna, and attended Blackman High School and MTSU. He was a fun spirited, life of the party who would do most anything for a joke.

He had a tremendous love for cooking and collecting Pop Funkos. His favorite passion was listening and singing along with a wide variety of all genres of music.

He was a caring person with a beautiful heart, he had a laugh and smile that would illuminate a room, and he will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, 37130 in Murfreesboro, TN on April 26 from 4-8 pm, with a Memorial Service on April 27 at 11 am. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

