OBITUARY: Henry ‘Eugene’ Wise

Henry “Eugene” Wise, age 71 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Lillian Wise; sister, Peggy Ann Brown; and brother, Ricky Wise.
Survived by brothers, Terry Wise, Gary (Linda) Wise and Randy Wise.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Lee Hicks. Interment Swanson Cemetery, Chapel Hill, TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
