OBITUARY: Brenda Gale Jones

Brenda Gale Jones, age 70 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Nashville, TN and the daughter of the late Jack Borden Jones and Frances Irene Carver Jones.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Daniel Jones.

She is survived by her son, Derek Jones of Murfreesboro; a brother, James “Jimmy” Jones; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Brenda was a Tennessee Army National Guard Veteran. She was a diligent worker and a loving and supportive mother to Derek. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm at Coleman Cemetery with David Bunting and Leland Ping officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses and an online guestbook is available for the Jones family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

