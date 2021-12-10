Thomas Richard (Dick) Meadow went home to be with his Lord on December 9, 2021 while surrounded by family.

Dick was a native of Hurricane Mills, TN coming to Rutherford County in the 1950s. He was a faithful member of North Blvd Church of Christ.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mildred Meadow, sisters, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and his son William James (Jim) Meadow. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Sue Cude Meadow, and Sister Jimmy Ann Roberts of Athens, Alabama.

Dick Meadow did it all, farmer (always proud of his garden), sales manager for DeKalb Seed, partner with Lane Realty, past President of TN Association of Realtors, past President of Smyrna Rotary, member emeritus, and past president of The Rutherford County Sportsman Club, a County Commissioner and recipient of the Legend Builder Award.

His greatest achievement was being father to Suzanne Shearer (Gary), Stephen Meadow (Kathie), Emily Frye (Ashley), and Chad Meadow (Marilyn). To add to his lifetime enjoyment were his grandchildren, Jason (Rachel), Joshua (Christina) Meadow, Amanda (Shane) Kraeger, Joel (Kate) Frye, Jamie Sue Shearer, Stephanie Morgan, Krista, Megan & Thomas Meadow. Great-grandchildren Bryson, Gracie, Kinsley, Elijah and Barrett Meadow, Emily Sue, Raymond, and Macy Jo McKinley, Gwen, Tyler, and Audrey Orzech, Faith and Hope Kraeger, and Vivienne Frye were the apple of his eye.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Funeral services for Mr. Meadow will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 13, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 AM, Humphreys County Funeral Home, 217 E. Main St., Waverly, TN. Bro. Tom House will be officiating. Burial will follow the service and be at Meadow-Crockett Cemetery, Hurricane Mills, TN.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Crockett Meadow Cemetery c/o Steve May, 3372 Hurricane Mills Road, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078 or Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

