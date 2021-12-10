Alice P. Frazier, age 74, passed away on December 7, 2021 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Kingsport, TN, and has lived in Murfreesboro, TN for the past 15 years. She retired as a hairdresser and realtor with Towne and Country Realtors in Kingsport, TN

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Phillips and Gertrude Lyons Phillips; and her son, Travis Frazier. She is survived by her husband, Dan H. Frazier; daughter, Shelley (Bart) Walker; brother, Gary Phillip; sister, Mary “Suzy” Phelps; and grandchildren, Audrey and Josiah Walker.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM with church service following at 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church, 1030 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Burial will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Children’s Home at www.gsch.net or mail check to 203 Woodcraft Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.