Jerry Lokey, age 75, passed away on December 8, 2021.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was self-employed in construction.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore Lokey and Lizzie Mae Stewart Lokey.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Nickens Lokey; two sons, Jerry K. Lokey and Timothy (Shannon) Lokey; and two brothers, Tillman (JoAnn) Lokey and Terry (Diane) Lokey; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home Hillary Broome officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Hospice.

