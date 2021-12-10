Linda Joyce Brothers-Wood, age 76 of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at her home.

A native of Rutherford County, she is the daughter of the late Jesse and Eva Burnett.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her first husband of 23 years, Louis Brothers, and her second husband of 30 years, Johnnie Lee Wood.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Naty) Brothers, Donna (Randy) Massa, and Tony (Angie) Brothers; step-children, Delores (Dewey) Edwards, Johnnie (Velma) Lee Wood, Jr., and Mary King; her grandchildren, Taylor Elassal, Courtney Freeman, Karla Ramirez, Kelly Brothers, Krystin Moore, Drew Brothers, Jesse Brothers, Jackie Brothers, Kimberly Brothers, and Holden Massa; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Brothers, Drew Brothers, Mark Moore, Rabeeah Elassall, Aaron Akagi, and Holden Massa.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, December 12 from 2:00 to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 13 at 11:00 AM with Tim Lavender officiating, burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

www.woodfinchapel.com