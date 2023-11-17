OBITUARY: Teresa C. Davis

Teresa C. Davis, age 65, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with United Cities Gas.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Davenport and Lucille Reed Davenport; brother, Michael Davenport; and sister, Diane Stone.

She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Davis (Jamie) Patton and Tisha (John) Thompson; grandchildren, Taryn Taylor and Nathan Thompson; and great-grandchild, Arayah Brashers.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Coleman Cemetery with Doyle Hayes officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

