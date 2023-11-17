OBITUARY: Roger Dale Boisseau

Roger Dale Boisseau, age 67, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, John Boisseau, Jr. and Katie Anderson Boisseau; and brother, Ricky Boisseau.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Shipley Boisseau; son, Roger Eugene Boisseau; daughters, Melinda (Joshua) Brothers, Shelly (Brian) Williams; brothers, Allan (Nancy) Boisseau, Timmy (Deborah) Boisseau, John William Boisseau; sister, Ann (Scott) Bane; grandchildren, Amber Boisseau, Tailor Fortner, Shelbie Williams, Brianna Williams, Madison Williams; and great-grandchildren, Kamron, Hazel, and Blakelee.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, November 20, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Bud Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

