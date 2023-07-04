OBITUARY: Taras ‘Terry’ Skopiuk

Taras “Terry” Skopiuk, age 76 of Murfreesboro, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 after suffering a long battle with cancer.

Terry was a United States Army veteran who served in Vietnam, a well-respected businessman, and the proud owner of Terry’s Appliance Repair. He loved the game of golf and played frequently during retirement. He had a special bond with dogs and was often referred to as the “dog whisperer”.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Skopiuk; a stepdaughter Ginger Lehmann husband Bubba of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Per Terry’s request, no services will be held at this time and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In celebration of Terry’s life, his family requests memorials be made in his memory to an Animal Rescue Organization of your choice.

