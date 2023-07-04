OBITUARY: Larry Lee McFarlin

Larry Lee McFarlin, age 83, of Murfreesboro Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from a heart attack.

He was predeceased by parents Mary Frances Parker and Walter Dale McFarlin of Brentwood, Tennessee and his brother Dr. Dale McFarlin of Bethesda, MD.

He is survived by his ex-wife of 53 years, Maryedith Martin McFarlin of Murfreesboro, his twin sister Linda Frances McFarlin of Brentwood, his sister-in-law Judy Lloyd McFarlin of Dundee, New York, his children Martin Hunter McFarlin (wife Linette) of Murfreesboro, Patrick Hampton McFarlin (wife Kim Wynn) of Jackson Hole Wyoming, Amy Frances McFarlin King (husband Jody) of Knoxville, his seven grandchildren, Heather Grace McFarlin Burrow (husband Justin), Mary Anna McFarlin, Elisha Luke McFarlin (wife Kendall), Esther Lynn McFarlin, Emma Catherine King, Edie Laura King, Josie Caroline King, his three great-grandchildren, Colt Wayne Burrow, Hallie Mae Burrow, and Madeline Grace McFarlin. He also leaves behind two nieces, Dr. Kathleen McFarlin Lewison, Mary Quinn McFarlin, nephew Dale McFarlin, as well as 1 great-nephew and 2 great nieces.

He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky. Grew up in Scottsville, Kentucky, where he was a Boy Scout. One summer he saved a friend’s life while swimming. His father owned the Western Auto Store across from the Scottsville, KY Square from Cal Turner’s Dollar General Store #1.

Larry and Cal Jr were in 1st grade through their 9th grade year, when Larry’s family moved to Green Hills Nashville where he graduated from Hillsboro High School. He attended UT Knoxville and MTSU, graduating from MTSU with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Masters Degree in Education.

While in college he spent his summers selling Bibles for Southwestern Publishing. Early in his career, he taught biology at Cass High School in Cassville, Georgia and then science at Bellwood Elementary School in Murfreesboro. In 1968, he began his career with Mutual of New York (M.O.N.Y) and spent the majority of his career in financial planning, retiring in 2010.

He was a member of Saint Marks United Methodist Church. He was an enthusiastic Vanderbilt fan. He enjoyed fishing at Dale Hollow Lake. He was an avid bird watcher and he also enjoyed playing golf, tennis and duplicate bridge. He taught bridge at MTSU in continuing education, and at the Saint Clair Center.

He and John Patton started a chapter of TOS, Tennessee Ornithological Society in Murfreesboro. Larry enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, many National Parks, Greece, Europe and Africa.

He loved his German wirehaired pointer named Lizzie. Larry had a passion for dancing and shared this passion with the family. His father had built a cabin on Dale Hollow Lake in 1954. Larry spent a lot of time at the cabin and out on the lake and lived there during most of his last 6 years and final days.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church or MTSU Biology Department. Jennings & Ayer Funeral Home is handling the Celebration of Life Memorial Service at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1267 N Rutherford Blvd in Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, July 11th. Visitation is from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm. The Service begins at 6:30 pm.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

