OBITUARY: Susan Lorraine Cooper Carter

Susan Lorraine Cooper Carter, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully departed this world on March 6th, 2024, in Nashville, TN.

Born on January 27, 1944, in San Diego, California, to Samuel Peter Cooper and Lillian Moye Cooper (Vincent), Susan’s journey through life was remarked with love for her family, and resilience. Out of her marriage to Russell Dean Carter Sr., she was blessed with 11 children over the span of 15 years.

Sue was a devoted mother, raising her children with love, care, and an unwavering commitment to God. Her legacy lives on through her children: Russell Dean Carter, Jr (KS)., Kathleen Ann Carter (Bernard) (WA), the late Kevin Lynn Carter (KS), Mary Eileen Carter (Hill) (KS), Colleen Carter (Fagan) (KS), Samuel Larkin Carter (MS), Arlene Kay Carter (TN), Heather Lee Carter (Banks) (WA), John Patrick Carter (KS), Michael Francis Carter (KS), and Matthew Adam Carter (KS).

Susan was preceded in death by her infant son, Kevin Lynn Carter, and she joins her parents, and her brother, Samuel Cooper, Jr., in eternal peace. Samuel Cooper, a proud Mescalero Apache, from her father’s first marriage.

Susan’s love extended beyond her immediate family to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life. She is survived by her grandchildren: Via Russell Carter, Jr., Amber, Whitley, and Kiersten. Via Kathleen Carter (Bernard), Sebastian and Eva Bernard, Colleen Carter (Fagan), Cole A. Fagan, Samuel Carter, Lily and Jack Carter. Via Heather Carter (Banks) Matthew Banks. Via John Carter, John Jr., Logan, Sophia, Josie, and Nicholas Carter. Via Michael Carter, Miguel Carter, and via Matthew Carter, Caydence M. Carter.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Xion Carter, Jasper Qiu, and Wennie Qiu and will forever cherish the memories they shared.

As we remember Sue, let us celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. May her spirit continue to shine through the generations she leaves behind, a testament to the enduring power of family bonds.

A visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM CST on Wednesday, March 13th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Susan’s life will be held at 5:00 PM CST on Wednesday, March 13th, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love that she so generously shared with us all. www.woodfinchapel.com

