OBITUARY: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Allen Ortner

Mr. Jeffrey “Jeff” Allen Ortner, age 55, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, March 4, 2024.

He was born in Omaha, NE to Tom and Donna Martin Ortner.

Jeff earned his bachelor’s degree in maritime engineering from Texas A&M University at Galveston and worked for Old Dominion Group. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Jeff’s children were the center of his life; he loved them dearly. He spent his time working on old Land Cruisers.

Jeff enjoyed being outdoors in the Great Smokey Mountains camping, biking, and fishing. He was an avid Elvis Presley fan having several Elvis items throughout his home.

Jeff is survived by his children, Jake Ortner and Charlee Ortner; parents, Tom and Donna Ortner; siblings, Tim Ortner and his wife Jeni, Jenny Pugh and her husband Eric, Mary Croft and her husband Justin, and Patty Casey and her husband Josh; mother of his children, Christy B. Ortner; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering with the family will be Friday, March 8, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 11, 2024 at 4:00 pm at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/