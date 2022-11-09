OBITUARY: Shirley Jean Thompson

Mrs. Shirley Jean Thompson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022m, she was 85 years old.

She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Robert and Mildred Allman.

Mrs. Thompson played the organ and piano at Temple Baptist Church. She was also a painter and member of the Murfreesboro Art League. Mrs. Thompson worked in quality control for Chromolox before purchasing the Blackman Store.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her daughters, Teresa Gwen Long and Connie Thompson Sullins both of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Daphne Carroll, Erin Long, Maria Goolsby, Jamie Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Jeremy Mosley, and Cecily Sullins; great-grandchildren, Kristen Morjal, Patrick Carroll, Madison Tucker, Johnathan Goolsby, Casey Goolsby, Samuel Goolsby, Mia Mosley, Alliyah Hall, Rowenna Campbell, Finn Isaac Davis, Faith Thompson, and Hope Thompson; sister, Judy Nixon; brother, Bobby Allman; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammie Denise Thompson, and a son, Terry Lynn Thompson.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 12:00noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

