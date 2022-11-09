OBITUARY: Bobby Wayne Lanius

Bobby Wayne Lanius of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, he was 75 years old.

He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his wife; Sandra Lanius; parents, Ralston P. and Dolly Lucille Lanius; son-in-law, Chris Johnson.

Mr. Lanius served in the United States Airforce, and was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict He was a proud veteran, and retired from Vi-Jon in Smyrna. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather. Mr. Lanius enjoyed life and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Watts, and Trudy Johnson; granddaughter, Journey Lanius; brothers, William Lanius and Lonnie Lanius and wife Pamela; God children, Alexis Eckerle and Elijah Thomas Eckerle; several nieces and nephews and host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be Monday at 1:00 PM November 14, 2022, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

