OBITUARY: Judy C. Adamson

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
1
Judy-C.-Adamson

Judy C. Adamson passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Stones River Manor, she was 73 years old.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Judy retired as a switchboard operator at Middle Tennessee State University.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Etta Mae Huddleston Adams; and husband, Kenneth Wayne Adamson.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Teresa) Adamson; grandsons, Garrett and Gage; brother, Donald (Nelda) Adams; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jimmy (Sherry) Young and Vanessa McColgan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, November 11, 2022 at Milton Cemetery with Mike Gann officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleWEATHER 11-9-2022 NICE!
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here