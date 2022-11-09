OBITUARY: Judy C. Adamson

Judy C. Adamson passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Stones River Manor, she was 73 years old.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Judy retired as a switchboard operator at Middle Tennessee State University.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Etta Mae Huddleston Adams; and husband, Kenneth Wayne Adamson.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Teresa) Adamson; grandsons, Garrett and Gage; brother, Donald (Nelda) Adams; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jimmy (Sherry) Young and Vanessa McColgan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, November 11, 2022 at Milton Cemetery with Mike Gann officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

