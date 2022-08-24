OBITUARY: Sherry Rose Roland Campbell

Sherry Rose Roland Campbell of Milton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, she was 85 years old.

She was born in Nashville to the late Jack Roland and Sara Knight Roland.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm William Campbell, Sr.; and brother, James Roland.

Mrs. Campbell is survived by her children, Kathy Yarbrough and husband Jon and Bubba Campbell; grandchildren, Jon Paul Yarbrough, Jr., Autumn Jewel Campbell, Blake Campbell, and Amy Yarbrough; and siblings, Mary McBride, Elizabeth Brown, and Bill Roland.

Visitation with the Campbell family will be Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Teb Batey will officiate. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

