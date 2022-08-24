OBITUARY: Harry Allen Green

Harry Allen Green was a caring father, grandfather and servant of our country. He left this world after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Monday, August 22, 2022, at age 89.

He was born to Edward and Bessie Maxey on March 24, 1933.

He played football at Lebanon High School where he met his late wife Carolyn Green, at a high school dance. They had two children: Stephen Green and Stephanie Brackman.

Harry joined the U.S. Army where he worked in data and analytics – it would serve as the foundation for his lifelong love of education. After the military, he received a degree in economics from MTSU. He later went on to receive a Master of Science in Public Administration from Florida State University followed by his doctorate from Colorado State University.

He was a history buff and a voracious reader. It was those passions that set him on a path of international diplomacy. Harry worked for the United Nations in American International Development which allowed him to travel and see the world with his beloved family. He then transitioned back to the States. After a 30-year career with the State of Tennessee as the executive director of the Tennessee Advisory Committee for Intergovernmental Relations, Harry retired in 2012.

While Alzheimer’s robbed him of the last few years of life, his legacy lives on through his children, his son-in-law Jack Stevens and grandchildren Daniel Brackman, Robert Green, Veronica Green, and William Wilson.

His life will be memorialized during a private celebration of life. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations (though not necessary) can be made to the following organizations: Alzheimer’s Association and Leadership Rutherford.

https://alzfdn.org/

https://www.rutherfordchamber.org/leadership-rutherford

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/