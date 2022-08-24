‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ will be in Theaters this December

Fathom Events, Kingdom Story Company, WTA Media, and Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie have partnered to release “Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon” this fall. Initially announced at CinemaCon this past spring, the documentary will be in theaters December 5, 6 & 7 only, and tickets are on sale now HERE.

”Johnny Cash is an American icon who undoubtedly shaped the musical landscape. Behind the fame is the true story of a man who was haunted by his own inner demons, and through facing them, ultimately found an unshakable faith in God,” said producer Jon Erwin. “At Kingdom Story Company, we strive to bring inspiring true stories to screen. ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ is one such story. We’re excited to share it with you in theaters this December.”

“I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he’d be most excited about this one,” said John Carter Cash of the film.

Kingdom Story Company created the documentary with exclusive access to over 100 tapes that have never been heard before outside of the Cash family. Originally recorded for Cash’s autobiography, the tapes were provided with the blessings and involvement from John Carter Cash, the only child of Cash and June Carter Cash, and his sister, Joanne Cash. “Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon” features John Carter Cash, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper, Franklin Graham, Joanne Cash Yates, Greg Laurie, and many others.

“Johnny Cash and his music are an indelible part of the fabric of America,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “As a huge fan myself, I know that audiences will love hearing his one-of-a-kind music and seeing his command of the stage on the big screen – and being able to live his spiritual transformation through this film will be especially inspiring.”

Recounting a critical period in Cash’s life and career, the documentary takes place during the time of his most famous album “Man In Black” while the legend was stuck in a cycle of depression and drug addiction. The road to redemption for the iconic country star and his return to an “unshakeable faith” that would influence some of his most famous songs like “The Man Comes Around,” are at the core focus of the film.

“Here’s the great contradiction–who could be friends with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Billy Graham all at the same time? The answer, Johnny Cash,” said Pastor and Producer Greg Laurie of Harvest Ministries. “He was a contradiction at times, but he had a deep faith that he always returned to.” Laurie is also the author of a recent spiritual biography of Johnny Cash, and this is his second “American Icon” documentary, having released “Steve McQueen: American Icon” in 2017.