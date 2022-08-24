Wednesday, August 24, 2022
OBITUARY: Roger Edward Sheehy
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Roger Edward Sheehy

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
Roger Edward Sheehy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, he was 75 years old.

He was a native of Chicago, IL and was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Sheehy and parents, Roger Walter Sheehy, Dorothea Mullaney Sheehy, and sister, Terry Alois.

Mr. Sheehy was a veteran of the United States Army serving over 26 years.

He is survived by his children; Jennifer Maher and husband Dennis, Paul Sheehy, Roger Sheehy and wife Amanda, Tommy Sheehy; grandchildren; Charlie Maher, Evie Maher, Donovan Sheehy, Rowan Sheehy, Bailey Smith and Destiny Smith; sister, Karen Meehan, Kathleen White, Annette Slattery.

Visitation will be Monday 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside with Military Honors will be 11:00 AM Tuesday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

 

