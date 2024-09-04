OBITUARY: Sanda Willoughby

Mrs. Sanda Willoughby, age 81, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Born Sanda Earle Johnson on October 28, 1942, in Fort Payne, AL, she was the eldest child of the late Josephine Inez and Parmer Coy Johnson.

Sanda was a woman of deep faith, who cherished her relationship with the Lord above all else. Her love for her family was boundless, and she spent her life nurturing and caring for them with devotion. Her friends were dear to her heart, and she maintained lifelong bonds filled with love and warmth.

In addition to her parents, Sanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenith Charles Willoughby, who passed on June 5, 2006, and her brother, Coy Mack Johnson, deceased October 15, 2009.

She is survived by four children who were the joy of her life: Brian (Jill) Willoughby, Vance (Jennifer) Willoughby, Nikki (Rick) Harris, and Matthew Willoughby. Sanda was also the proud grandmother of five grandchildren. She also leaves behind four of her siblings: Linda (David) Brisindine, Jerry Don Johnson, Jeff Johnson, and Jon Johnson.

Sanda’s legacy of love and faith will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research.

