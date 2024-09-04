OBITUARY: Kenneth William ‘Kenny’ Clark Jr.

It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of our beloved father, Kenneth William “Kenny” Clark Jr., who left us on September 2nd at the age of 58. Surrounded by his loving family in his final moments, he was a man of immense kindness and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones. He was a devoted father/grandfather, brother, uncle and husband that will forever be remembered.

He is survived by mother Janice McGowan and her husband Ron; sisters, Tina Good and her husband Bob and Sandra Lamb and her husband John; son, Matthew Clark; daughter Sarah Williams and her husband Buddy; and granddaughter, Emersyn Williams who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Visitation with family will be held Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Matthew Clark, Bud Mabry, Mitchell Mabry, Michael Todd, Buddy Williams, Terry Armstrong and Nathan Foust. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Kenny was a wonderful carpenter and loved to build wooden treasures to give to others.

