Top Stories From September 3, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for September 3, 2024.

1Parents Sue Boy Scouts After Boy Killed in Crash on Old Hickory Lake

A child died following a jet ski crash on Old Hickory Lake in July and now the family is suing the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America. Read more

2Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 3

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 27 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

3All Lanes Reopened After Tuesday Morning Crash Closes I-40E, I-40W, I-24E Near Downtown Nashville

Lanes on Interstate 40 have closed due to a crash Tuesday morning. Read more

4High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 3

Stock Photo

Welcome to our Week 3 High School Football Prediction Survey! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more

5MTSU Football Announces Team Captains for 2024

Middle Tennessee head coach Derek Mason announced today the permanent captains for the Blue Raiders in 2024. Read more

