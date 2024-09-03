Top Stories From September 3, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 3, 2024.
A child died following a jet ski crash on Old Hickory Lake in July and now the family is suing the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America. Read more
These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 27 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Lanes on Interstate 40 have closed due to a crash Tuesday morning. Read more
Welcome to our Week 3 High School Football Prediction Survey! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more
Middle Tennessee head coach Derek Mason announced today the permanent captains for the Blue Raiders in 2024. Read more
