Ruth Frances Isaacs Kitchen, age 97 of Smyrna, TN, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.

A native of Gillespie, IL, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Ellen Emerson Isaacs.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband James William (Bill) Kitchen, and her sisters Jane Rainey, Margie Malcore, Catherine Cruickshanks, and Mary Ellen Isaacs.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Debbie Zappala and husband Todd; son Dennis Kitchen and partner Christina; foster son Anwar Visram and wife Dora; granddaughter Katie DeVito and husband Chris; grandson Andrew Zappala and wife Bridget; grandson Nick Zappala; granddaughters Gabriella and Genevieve Visram; great-grandson Leo DeVito; great-granddaughter Riley Jean Zappala; nephew Curt Malcore and wife Nancy; nephew Charles Rainey; niece Susan Lamb and husband Jeff; and grand-nieces Talura Rainey and Carys Lamb.

Ruth led an unusually full life and was an inspiration to many. Born in 1923, she lived through the depression, her high school class graduating straight into WWII. Her great-grandfather fought in the Civil War, and would often share with young Ruth his lessons learned.

Musical by nature, she moved to St Louis where she sang in the St. Louis Municipal Opera. A first marriage and move to New York City led to a singing career and eventual stint on Broadway (in Finnian’s Rainbow). As Marketing Manager at Dodge and Olcott, she became the first female executive at that company, and one of the first in the State. Her second marriage to Bill Kitchen lasted until Bill’s death in 1991, and led to a move to New Rochelle, NY, where Ruth raised two children and became deeply involved in political, social, and charitable work. Notable here was her work to successfully defeat the death penalty in New York State; her work, as president of the Inter-Religious Council, to support dialogue and understanding between different faith groups; and her efforts to aid children with mental illness (including hosting a yearly Presents for Patients party that collected hundreds of gifts each year for hospitalized and institutionalized children).

Ruth hosted a weekly talk show on WVOX in New Rochelle, which led to a weekly medical interview program on local cable for New Rochelle Hospital Medical Center (NRHMC). She eventually served for many years as Public Relations Director for NRHMC.

In her “retirement” Ruth ran for City Council in New Rochelle, serving on the council for 12 years. She commonly worked across the aisle, collaborating with those holding different views. It was simply part of her nature to see all people as neighbors.

Ruth was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church in New Rochelle, and Kedron United Methodist Church in Smyrna. She was a talented writer and loved crossword puzzles, poetry, and playing Upwords with her sister Jane. Her greatest wish was to work to create a better world and to be there for her family. She will be missed.

The family would like to make special thanks to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The benefit of their compassionate care to Ruth and her entire family cannot be overstated.

Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, TN. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Barry Culbertson officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Warren PA, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Ruth may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union at https://www.aclu.org/.