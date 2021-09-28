Mrs. Lynn Mitchell Jernigan, age 61, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Robert C., Jr. and Jayne Hendrickson Mitchell. Mrs. Jernigan worked as an office manager for businesses from labor unions to real estate. She loved to cook, travel, and spend time with her family.

Mrs. Jernigan is survived by her husband, Gary Jernigan; children, Ashley Phillips and her husband David of Murfreesboro, David Jernigan and his wife Melanie of Murfreesboro, Kimberly Meador of Lebanon, TN, and Clint Jernigan and his wife Kimberly of Bell Buckle, TN; brothers, Robert C. Mitchell, III and his wife Shaye of Nashville, TN, and Ed Mitchell and his wife Fran of Knoxville, TN; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous niece and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Alford.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, and Wednesday, September 29, 2021 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at Hopewell Cemetery.

