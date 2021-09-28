Linda Gray Davis, 84 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021, with family at her side.

She was born on December 29, 1936, to Marie and Ellis Gray of Murfreesboro. Linda was a Christian and always active in the church. She was raised, married, and spent a majority of her life as a member of St. Marks Methodist Church. After her marriage, she and Dave raised their children in Central Christian Church. Late in life, she joined First Presbyterian Church with her son, Dave.

Linda is survived by sons; Dave, Jr. of Murfreesboro and Gray, of New York City, and grand-daughter, Carter Marie Miller (Matt) of Murfreesboro. The family would also like to thank the many caregivers at Adams Place for their love and support.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, David C. Davis, Sr., and her beloved daughter, Lisa Davis Elliott.

Linda was a homemaker and lovingly raised her three children. She enjoyed volunteering in the community, especially with the Charity Circle where she was a past president. Linda also enjoyed family vacations to Daytona Beach, FL, weekends on Center Hill Lake, and cruises with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed time with friends in her birthday club, neighborhood block parties, and church socials.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Dr. John Hinkle will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Charity Circle of Murfreesboro or the charity of your choice.

An online guestbook for the Davis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.