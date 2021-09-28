Linda Gray Davis

Linda Gray Davis, 84 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021, with family at her side.

She was born on December 29, 1936, to Marie and Ellis Gray of Murfreesboro. Linda was a Christian and always active in the church. She was raised, married, and spent a majority of her life as a member of St. Marks Methodist Church. After her marriage, she and Dave raised their children in Central Christian Church. Late in life, she joined First Presbyterian Church with her son, Dave.

Linda is survived by sons; Dave, Jr. of Murfreesboro and Gray, of New York City, and grand-daughter, Carter Marie Miller (Matt) of Murfreesboro. The family would also like to thank the many caregivers at Adams Place for their love and support.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, David C. Davis, Sr., and her beloved daughter, Lisa Davis Elliott.

Linda was a homemaker and lovingly raised her three children. She enjoyed volunteering in the community, especially with the Charity Circle where she was a past president. Linda also enjoyed family vacations to Daytona Beach, FL, weekends on Center Hill Lake, and cruises with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed time with friends in her birthday club, neighborhood block parties, and church socials.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Dr. John Hinkle will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Charity Circle of Murfreesboro or the charity of your choice.

An online guestbook for the Davis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here