Ralph Youngs

Mr. Ralph William Youngs, age 64, of Christiana, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, September 24, 2021.

He was born in Genoa, TX to the late Roland William and Glenna Walker Youngs.

Ralph was a 1975 graduate of Smyrna High School and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. He retired from Nissan and then worked for several years at Barrett Arms. Ralph loved all kinds of music; listening to it, playing the guitar, singing in the Praise Band at church, and playing in several bands throughout the years. He loved God first of all, his family, horses, and dogs.

Ralph is survived by his wife Doris Eads Hoffman Youngs; sons, Jeffrey Youngs and Benjamin Youngs and his wife Shareen; five grandchildren, Nathan Youngs, Allison Youngs, Mariah Youngs, Sydney Youngs, and Paisley Youngs; step-sons, Nathan Hoffman, Phillip Hoffman, and Stephen Hoffman; step-granddaughter, Brianna Hoffman; cousins and extended family in Tennessee, New York, and Texas; and faithful canine companion, Josie Gayle. He was dearly loved by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

