OBITUARY: Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits

On October 15th, 2022, the Lord came and took Our Sweet Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits’s hand leading her to her forever resting place with God in heaven. This was after a long history of medical problems.

Ronda is the daughter of Ross C Randolph of Joelton, TN (Deceased), Shirley Watson Hoehne (Deceased), and Lawrence Hoehne ( Deceased) both from Houston, TX.

Her early childhood was spent living in Houston, TX. She then moved to Nashville, TN., and attended Antioch High School. From that point on, areas in Middle TN became home. Her final residence was in Smyrna, TN.

Ronda was married to James S. Oakley for 20 years. Her last marriage was to Jody Garlits of Antioch, TN. They were married for 30 years and still remain friends.

Ronda’s biggest love was her family.

Her children included:

Brenda Oakley Hatfield with husband James Ross.

James (Bubba) Oakley (Deceased)

Sandra Jane Oakley Moses

Paula Garlits Byrd

J.R. Garlits (Deceased)

Her dog Sweetie also known as her other child and companion.

Brothers and Sisters:

Nicholas Randolph (Deceased) Linda Brown, Larry Haney, Sandra Kreig, and Theresa Ann Randolph.

Ronda was blessed and overjoyed to have numerous Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. She also had several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and two brand new Great Great nieces she was looking forward to seeing for the first time. There was a special place in her heart for each one and always room for them in her arms.

Ronda loved and Praised the Lord each day. She spent many nights in prayer for family, friends, or just someone she happened to meet. When you saw her smile you could see the love of the Lord shining through her eyes.

She was a devout member of The Refuge Church in Smyrna, TN. Her service will be conducted by Pastor Robert Sharp head pastor of The Refuge.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Woodfin Funeral Home 203 N Lowery St. in Smyrna, TN.

Funeral Service will be on Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 11:00 am also at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna, TN. There will not be a graveside service following the main service. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

